Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 70 degrees. The water clarity and color are murky due to the weather changes and high winds. The best bite conditions this week will be on the incoming tides for the jetty and surf. Plenty of redfish of varying sizes, stingrays, sheepshead, black drum, small slot speckled trout, and crabs caught along the jetty with an occasional pompano. The surf is producing black drum, gafftop, stingrays, and small bonnet head and spinner sharks with reports of some big fish breaking off lines. East Bay and the Texas City Dike have been steady producing drum, gafftop, small trout, and redfish. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: FAIR. 72 degrees. Wade anglers are finding good numbers of speckled trout in water 2-4 feet deep, over shell reefs. Further north, up the ship channel, scattered catches of speckled trout and black drum on live shrimp. A few redfish are also being caught. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The trout bite is firing up in 3 feet of water on live shrimp under a popping cork and WAC Assassins in the chartreuse color. Redfish are pushing shallow and the need for a vessel that accommodates this will prevail. You can find schilling redfish that can be enticed with live shrimp. Sheepshead are abundant on docks and rocks with drums mixed in. Pay attention to wind and weather prior to your trip and be prepared. Your life is not worth saving a boat so be smart about life jackets and kill switches. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 72 degrees. East Bay Protected shorelines producing scattered speckled trout. Other catches consist of black drums, flounder and the occasional redfish. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Water clarity is very good for the majority of East Galveston Bay. This week we once again fished shoreline shells in close vicinity to drains in the 3 foot depth range and found good numbers of trout and redfish, and a few flounder. If you catch a fish, powerpole down and fan cast the entire area, as we have been picking up three to five fish in close proximity. If you get into an area and do not see bait activity, make a few casts, and move on, as our experience has been, if you find good amounts of bait the fish are close by. This week we have thrown ¼ ounce jig heads with Wac Attack straight tails in chartreuse, as well as marker 54 Glide Shrimp, under a 1-2 foot leader and a Fish Smack Popping Cork. The popping cork and shrimp setup was the top performer for us this week resulting in some of the most aggressive bites of the year. Spring is finally here, and fishing will continue to heat up as the water warms and the fronts blowing thru become less prevalent. If you are looking to get out on the water and beat the crowds, now is the perfect time to make it happen, and as always, we will design a trip around your expectations, and guarantee you will have a great time fishing East Galveston Bay. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 74 degrees. Speckled trout bite is fair along protected areas of the bay, shorelines and rock groins. Black drum bite a little better, along with a few sheepshead. A few redfish working off the west shoreline of Galveston Bay. Live shrimp under popping corks working best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 73 degrees. Good number of black drum being caught on live shrimp. Speckled trout fair, but having to work for them. Best on shell reefs. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water stained; 66 degrees; 0.06 feet above pool. Water clarity is improving on the south end. White bass are being reluctant to spawn and still being caught full of eggs on spins and jigs in the creeks and egging more and more to the main lake. Catfish are improving on bulkheads while the shad are spawning. Cast shad to reel in a bite. Crappie are tight to structure in 8-14 feet of water and pink jigs seems to be the ticket. Largemouth bass are being caught consistently on top waters and will only get better with time. Pay attention to wind and weather prior to your trip and be prepared. Your life is not worth saving a boat so be smart about life jackets and kill switches. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 73 degrees. Catches of oversized drums have slowed from the Galveston jetties. Anglers fishing live shrimp catching slot redfish, black drum, sheepshead, and a few speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Freeport: SLOW. 72 degrees. Sheepshead and drum are biting in full force at the jetties and pass on live and dead shrimp. Reds have been good in the back lakes and bays with shrimp under popping cork. Trout have been good with soft plastics and shrimp under a popping cork in the bays. Flounder are showing up at the pass and bays using mullet and live shrimp with a split shot and dragging them on the bottom. Jack crevalles, bull redfish, and sharks showing up in the surf at surfside and Bryan beach and San Luis Pass. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Fishing continues to be weather dependent. Trout, redfish and drum can be caught in the morning drifting with live shrimp or a gulp under a popping cork. A few wade anglers are having success late in the afternoon for catches of redfish and trout. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 68 degrees. Fishing continues to be weather dependent. When the wind allows fish mid bay reefs for drum, redfish and trout. Redfish and drum are fair in shallow water on cut mullet. The Colorado River is clearing and there are redfish in the river. A few good trout, and drum in the Diversionary Canal. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.