Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire for Astros 

Shaking off a slow start will be daunting for the Astros, who conclude a weekend set against the visiting Rangers before welcoming an explosive Braves offense to open the week.

Sunday: The Rockets close out their 2023-24 season with a 2:30 pm matchup at the Clippers. Space City Home Network airs the finale beginning at 2:00pm with the pregame show.

SCHN will also have the series-closing matchup with the Astros and Rangers. Pregame for both SCHN and Bally Sports Southwest starts at 12:30pm and leads into the first pitch at 1:10 pm.

Monday: Out goes the defending World Series champs, and in comes the Braves to Minute Maid Park for the opener of a three-game set. SCHN begins coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show that leads into the first pitch at 7:10pm.

Tuesday: The high school softball schedule begins at 6:00 pm with Sweeny at La Marque, and followed by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Manvel at Friendswood, Pearland at Galveston Ball and Santa Fe at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, the high school baseball slate starts at 6:00 pm with Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, Sweeny at La Marque and Manvel at Texas City. La Porte at Santa Fe wraps up the schedule at 7:00 pm.

Game two of the Braves-Astros series will get national attention as the feature game for TBS Tuesday Night Baseball. Gametime begins at 7:10 pm.