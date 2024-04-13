Sunday, April 14, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsSportsBaseball Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire for Astros 
Baseball

Out of the Frying Pan, Into the Fire for Astros 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Shaking off a slow start will be daunting for the Astros, who conclude a weekend set against the visiting Rangers before welcoming an explosive Braves offense to open the week.

Sunday: The Rockets close out their 2023-24 season with a 2:30 pm matchup at the Clippers. Space City Home Network airs the finale beginning at 2:00pm with the pregame show.

SCHN will also have the series-closing matchup with the Astros and Rangers. Pregame for both SCHN and Bally Sports Southwest starts at 12:30pm and leads into the first pitch at 1:10 pm.

Monday: Out goes the defending World Series champs, and in comes the Braves to Minute Maid Park for the opener of a three-game set. SCHN begins coverage at 6:30 pm with the pregame show that leads into the first pitch at 7:10pm.

Tuesday: The high school softball schedule begins at 6:00 pm with Sweeny at La Marque, and followed by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Manvel at Friendswood, Pearland at Galveston Ball and Santa Fe at Texas City each starting at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, the high school baseball slate starts at 6:00 pm with Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, Sweeny at La Marque and Manvel at Texas City. La Porte at Santa Fe wraps up the schedule at 7:00 pm.

Game two of the Braves-Astros series will get national attention as the feature game for TBS Tuesday Night Baseball. Gametime begins at 7:10 pm. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Postseason Dreams at Stake for Baseball, Softball

Clear Creek opened the District 24-6A schedule with an impressive 9-2 win

Friendswood’s Izaac Pacheco

Clear Creek alum Landon Etzel

Tourney Time Dominates Baseball Schedule  

Leap to Creek for CCISD Baseball Tourney

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close