Dear Frankie:Artistically Challenged

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

I am the odd one in my family regarding musical and artistic talent. My mom is an artist, my brother plays the piano in the junior sym phony, and my dad is a graphic designer.

I can’t draw a straight line or carry a tune. When asked if I am as talented as the rest of my family, I explain that I want to be a physicist when I grow up and don’t have time because I take advanced science classes and the homework is brutal. The part about me wanting to be a physicist is true, but not the part about my not having time.

I feel terrible whenever I lie. Why can’t I admit I am an artistic and musical dolt.

Archie

Dear Archie,

It sounds like you are being very hard on yourself. Where did you get the idea that playing an instrument or painting a picture requires natural talent? Anyone can learn to paint a picture if they understand the basic principles of perspective, line, color, etc., and develop the skills to put these principles into practice. The same goes for playing the piano; it requires learning to read notes and then developing the physical skills to replicate them on a keyboard.

The world needs both artists and scientists. No one can be good at everything.

Best, Frankie

