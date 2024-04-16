I’ll Be Back

Little Miss Koralee Clare Thompson, daughter of Ben and Shanna Thompson will be back next year for another shot at winning the title of Little Fair and Rodeo Queen. Nope, she didn’t place in the top three. But she scored big with her mom, dad and siblings.

The Thompsons completed their adoption of Koralee in November 2023. She was born on Memorial Day 2022, at which time the Thompsons received a phone call from the hospital.

“We told them we couldn’t take a newborn, but the hospital called and said, ‘This baby is perfect for you,’” Shanna shared.

The Thompsons went up to see her in the NICU and fell in love. After a month of in-hospital care, little Miss Koralee went home to Santa Fe with the Thompsons. She was greeted by her brothers and sister. Their names are Chase, Bryce and Lily.

She quickly began to demonstrate her effervescent personality and is known as the queen of her daycare.

When she first came to their house, she was a foster child.

The Thompsons continue to take in other young foster children with the hopes of adopting another child. There’s a slight emotional risk in their endeavor, as they are learning that sometimes babies don’t stay with them for more than several months.

For now, Koralee, her siblings and any foster children in the household are growing up with the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo as a highlight of their childhoods. Mom reports, all the children have been entering competitions from Mutton Bustin’ to Little Mr. or Miss Rodeo Queen since they were Koralee’s age.