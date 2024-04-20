Sunday, April 21, 2024
HS Baseball Season Nears Conclusion 

by Brandon Williams
By Monday, we will have an idea of which area high school softball teams will begin their bid for a state title as the bi-district round schedule will be firmed up. The new week also marks the final week of the high school baseball regular season schedule with only Clear Springs, Friendswood and La Marque off on Tuesday night.

Sunday: The Astros conclude their weekend set at the Nationals beginning at 12:35 pm. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 12:00 pm.

Monday: It’s a quiet day for high school sports. Get used to this theme between now and August.

Tuesday: The final week of the high school baseball regular season starts at 6:00 pm with Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls and Texas City at Galveston Ball. Hitchcock at Brazos and Santa Fe at Angleton both start at 7:00 pm.

For the third time this month, the Astros will be playing on TBS Tuesday Night Baseball when they open a three-game series at the Cubs. Gametime starts at 6:40 pm.

