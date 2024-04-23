Getting Ready for Hurricane Season 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

With 2024 predictions from Colorado State University indicating a very active hurricane season with an increased risk of impacts across the hurricane-prone regions of the United States including the Texas Coast, we asked our friend, an expert on Hurricane preparedness, Haskell Moore to gently guide us through some steps we can begin to take to be prepared for the upcoming summer storm season.

The following is his response:

“Beginning preparations early is always a wise decision, and given the predictions of above average seasonal activity, it is even more important this year. By beginning early, and especially if you are on a tight budget, you can lessen the financial impact as opposed to waiting until the last minute to prepare. This gives you the opportunity to take advantage of sales and discounts in the coming months from both online and local retailers.

I recommend everyone start by stocking up on the essential items that they normally use on a daily basis, then if they are not impacted by a hurricane, they can simply consume the goods and not have them go to waste. Items that are always in short supply in the days before a hurricane’s predicted arrival include diapers, baby food and formula, bottled water, non-perishable foods, weather radios, and flashlights. It’s also a good idea to stock up with at least two weeks of extra essential medications, such as heart medicine, insulin, or any other items needed for chronic health conditions in your household. If you plan to purchase a generator, the upcoming tax holiday for Texas is a good time to make that purchase since the savings can be considerable, and it also gives you time to become familiar with and test your generator thoroughly before hurricane season begins. As you’re making your plans, be sure to take into consideration the needs for your pets, such as additional food, medications, kitty litter, etc.

Keep in mind that retailers often raise prices significantly on certain items before a hurricane is predicted to hit a specific region. For instance, before Hurricane Ike (2008) made landfall in the Houston area, the retail price of plywood tripled. By making your purchase in advance, you can avoid these types of last-minute price hikes.

Now is also a good time to have any tree limbs trimmed that may constitute a threat to your dwelling. If there is a significant amount of rain accompanying the storm, the ground can become waterlogged and even light winds can cause trees to topple. By trimming back the limbs on the trees around your home, you lessen the wind resistance and reduce the chance of this occurring.

If you need a bright, dependable, rugged flashlight, the Maglite ML300L 4D LED Long Running flashlight can be purchased on the MAGLITE.COM website. A special discount is now available where you can get 20% off your entire purchase by entering discount code “Hurricane20” at checkout.

Perhaps most importantly, everyone in a flood-prone region should have flood insurance, and for coastal counties, windstorm insurance. Purchase of these policies needs to be completed as early as possible.” Shared by Haskell Moore.

If you would like more details on preparing for a hurricane, “Hurricane Preparedness for the Home and Family” a book written by Moore is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback format, or download to your phone, tablet, or PC in Kindle format.

Moore’s one-hour hurricane preparedness webinars are available for businesses, churches, community groups, and other civic associations at no charge. Contact Haskell Moore via email at Haskell@HideFromTheWind.com for more information. Moore’s free website contains a wealth of additional information, including product recommendations and checklists, at www.HideFromTheWind.com.

Following Moore’s sage words of advice we are reminding our readers this weekend, April 27-29 is Texas sales tax holiday for emergency supplies.

From the State Comptroller’s Office

Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies, April 27-29

(AUSTIN) — As we enter the severe weather season, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29.

“Fires, tornadoes and other severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “There is no sense in waiting for disaster to strike. I’m encouraging Texans to take advantage of this tax holiday to save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save about $2.1 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75.

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and

portable generators priced less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling, and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase an emergency ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the emergency ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

batteries for automobiles, boats, and other motorized vehicles.

camping stoves and camping supplies.

chainsaws.

plywood.

extension ladders and stepladders; and

tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.