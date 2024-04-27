Bay Area Chorus President Honored 

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Congratulations to the 2024 Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Volunteer of the Year, Janis Parish, president of the Bay Area Chorus.

“Janis has worked tirelessly as our president for the past five years and is a great advocate for BAC in our community,” said a statement from the Bay Area Chorus (BAC).

She’s been in music pretty much her entire life. She grew up with musical talent in her household.

“Music is part of my life; it’s part of my DNA,” Janis said with laughter in her voice.

For 21 years, she sang with the Houston Symphony and then moved to singing for another 21 years with the BAC. She majored in music education and has been a private piano instructor for decades.

Though Janis has given a lot of her time and talent in service to the chorus, she quickly diverts attention to the rest of BAC.

“It takes a whole teamwork of people to run the BAC,” Parish said.

With five years as president of BAC under her belt, Janis is ready to hand over her role to a younger leader. The new president will take over next fall.

She loves being able to share the joy of choral music with people and will continue singing in the chorus.

“If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it, and I am fortunate that I am able to still sing,” Janis shared.

BAC has been providing the region with choral music for over five decades. Formed of volunteer choral music lovers who dedicate themselves to rehearsals and performances, they share a joy of singing.

Their shows are inspirational and give to the audience the spirit of the motto evident throughout the chorus’s website: “Enrich Lives through Choral Music.”

You can catch BAC’s next show, “Illuminare — Light Up the World” at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 18220 Upper Bay Rd. in Houston on Sunday, May 5 at 4 p.m.

For ticket information, visit: https://www.bayareachorus.org/