Celebrating a Legacy

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

How do you celebrate the life of a man who spent 73 years leading his people in one church tucked away just off Texas state Highway 3 in Galveston County? You start with a gospel music concert.

The Rev. Dr. D.N. Benford, Sr. came into this world on March 12, 1930. He heard the Lord’s call to preach the Gospel as a young man and though he tried at first to run from the voice, he couldn’t because God kept calling.

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church at 302 N. Oak St. In Texas City had the honor of Reverend Benford’s guidance, counsel, preaching and care for his flock. He also served as a voice in the community for the rights of Black people.

His earthly life ended on April 15, 2024, and a memorial musical was the first of what would be three days of celebrating his life and service to his flock.

The Community Celebration Choir members filled the choir loft and then filled the sanctuary at Rising Star with their voices as they lead the attendees to share their joy in celebrating the life of a man whom they admired, who had given them all he had to give.

Little ones sitting on the laps of their mothers raised their hands and added to the celebration with their own voices singing out hallelujah. Children, teens and adults of all ages filled the pews for the Thursday evening gathering.

The service was presided over by the Rev. A. L. Bell, of First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, and assisting with pulpit devotions and prayer were the Rev. D. Hopkins of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, the Rev. R.A. Ayers of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and the Rev. D. E. Broadnax of Gospel Temple Church of God in Christ.

“He said what he meant, and he meant what he said,” community member Brother Jon Humphrey reminded the attendees who all joined him in unison repeating a phrase that seemed to have been repeated many times by the reverend.

Sister Kimberly Yancy, another member of the Rev. Dr. Benford’s community, described him as a brilliant genius. She reminded everyone of the reverend’s commitment to John 3.

“You must be, you gotta be, born again,” Yancy said.

Her passion came through as she made a request of the attendees:

“Don’t abandon the church,” said Yancy.

The choir sang, and again the people were moved by joyous memories of their minister.

Children and Youth were an important aspect of Rev. Benford’s leadership. Community member Sister Roselyn Guillory spoke of “old faithful” the youth of the community’s enduring name for their bus the Rev. Benford drove to transport them to fun activities held in Houston when they were young.

The attendees laughed together as they remembered such times and the reverend’s commitment to each of them and the big bus.

But the reverend didn’t just take them to fun events. He held them accountable for their choices.

“He taught responsibility and accountability at a young age,” Guillory shared. But he also met us where we were at. He didn’t put the children on the back burner.”

Those gathered responded with applause to this recollection.

Laughter took over the sanctuary when community member Brother Marcus Davis came to the platform and delivered a very impressive imitation of the Rev. Benford with some of his well-known statements. Then he began singing just like the late Reverend would have. He sang “When We All Get to Heaven,” and the congregation joined him in song.

Davis received hearty applause when he reminded those present of the reverend’s statement to young people,

“Make your life count,” Davis said.

He shared more memories to which the congregation showed its approval with applause and laughter.

Changing from the community Choir to the G.M.W.A. Houston Chapter Mass Choir brought more musical selections and more celebration of the community of people who had been influenced by the life of Rev. Benford.

The final song was led by the Community Celebration Choir Ensemble. This song was titled “Move Upstairs.”

Ending the service was Sister Yolanda Benford, daughter of the late Reverend Benford. “Let the church say ‘amen,’” she proclaimed. “Let the church say ‘amen.”

For just a moment, the grief of losing her father began to slip into her voice as she thanked everyone. She pushed back her tears and continued talking of her experience as his daughter and the bond they shared.

The community choir announced they had taken up an offering for Reverend Benford’s family.

Ann Thompson was one of the children who spent her life growing up under the guidance and care of the Rev. Benford.

“If I wasn’t at church, he’d find me with the van and pick me up and get me to church,” said Thompson.

She stopped to share with me her family history and remembered the many family marriages the reverend had officiated and the many deaths he had accompanied the family through. Then she got into her car and drove the short distance towards her home.

Celebration of life and funeral arrangements were provided by Norris D. Burkley Professional Services. The final burial site will be at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.