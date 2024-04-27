COM Dental Hygiene Program Now Accepting Applications 

College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated dental hygiene associate degree beginning Fall 2024. The program provides future dental professionals with the education and training in comprehensive dental care to pursue a rewarding career in oral health care.

In the Gulf Coast region, where the need for Registered Dental Hygienists continues to rise, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 9% increase in job opportunities within the field from 2021 to 2031.

“Demand is really high for dental hygienists, especially in the Gulf Coast region,” said Emily Falls, Dental Hygiene Program Director. “There’s a lot of opportunities for hygienists even coming right out of school who are newly graduated.”

Dental hygienists are the preventative specialists of the dental field. They examine patients for signs of oral diseases, such as gingivitis, and provide patient care, including taking x-rays, scaling and oral hygiene instruction. Through hands-on training and real-world simulations, students will learn to address a wide range of oral health needs within the community.

“This program is very important for COM because we have a great need in our community for oral health care practitioners,” Falls said. “The students and the clinic here on campus will provide a really pivotal role in addressing some of those diverse oral health care needs.”

Program features include:

· Small class sizes for individualized attention between faculty and students

· State-of-the-art facilities, including a newly established lab and clinic equipped with professional-grade equipment

· Convenient on-campus opportunities for students to fulfill clinical patient hours



The program is currently undergoing review for initial accreditation status by the American Dental Association’s Commission on Dental Accreditation (ADA CODA). The program’s accreditation status will be determined in August, prior to enrolling the first cohort of students.

For those interested in the program, a virtual information session will be offered on Thursday, May 9 at 5 p.m. To register for the information session or begin the application process, visit www.com.edu/academics/dentalhygiene/.



### Photo: Students in the Dental Hygiene Program will hone their skills in College of the Mainland’s new state-of-the-art dental hygiene clinic, equipped with the latest technology and equipment to provide top-tier dental care to the community.