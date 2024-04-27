Sunday, April 28, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Education COM Presents Master Your Market: How Colleges Grow Communities
Education

COM Presents Master Your Market: How Colleges Grow Communities

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce an exciting new opportunity for continuing education at Master Your Market: How Colleges Grow Communities from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Available in both in-person and virtual formats, the comprehensive TREC-approved real estate course (Course #49118, 5 TREC CE credits) is designed to provide participants with valuable insight on higher education’s impact on the real estate market.

Guest speakers will include Shannon Doyle Osborn, President of South Land Title and Barbara Cutsinger, Marketing Manager at Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership.

Featured topics include:

  • The Impacts of Community Colleges in Real Estate
  • Geography Competency – Value of Being an Expert in Your Market
  • Title Tales: Unveiling the Latest in Texas Title Trends
  • Programmed For Success: Preparing the Future Workforce
  • Scholarships Build Winning Communities


The course will also include an optional bonus session to become a COM Certified Realtor at no additional cost.

“Being a local title company in the Galveston County area, it is important for South Land Title to educate our realtors and consumers about the programs and benefits COM has to offer to our community,” said Osborn. “We might be a small town, but College of the Mainland is doing big things. During the lunch portion of the event, I will be speaking on what’s going on in today’s real estate market, technology trends that are on the rise and the different types of fraud we are unfortunately facing today.”

Registration is open to the public, including realtors fulfilling their continuing education requirements for license renewal, individuals looking to expand their expertise or community members wanting to explore a new career path in real estate. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to gain priceless knowledge on the ever-evolving world of real estate.

Seats are filling up quickly! The course cost is $49. To register or learn more, visit www.com.edu/ce/realestate/.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Bowen Reflects on Being a NASA Astronaut, Encourages Next Generation to Apply

Registration opens: Unlock your potential this summer and fall at UHCL

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY MAY EVENTS

Female Cadet Proves Firefighting Isn’t Just for Men

M. I. Lewis Social Service Center partnered DISD High School

Raining Candy in Texas City 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close