COM Presents Master Your Market: How Colleges Grow Communities

College of the Mainland (COM) is pleased to announce an exciting new opportunity for continuing education at Master Your Market: How Colleges Grow Communities from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Available in both in-person and virtual formats, the comprehensive TREC-approved real estate course (Course #49118, 5 TREC CE credits) is designed to provide participants with valuable insight on higher education’s impact on the real estate market.





Guest speakers will include Shannon Doyle Osborn, President of South Land Title and Barbara Cutsinger, Marketing Manager at Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership.



Featured topics include:

The Impacts of Community Colleges in Real Estate

Geography Competency – Value of Being an Expert in Your Market

Title Tales: Unveiling the Latest in Texas Title Trends

Programmed For Success: Preparing the Future Workforce

Scholarships Build Winning Communities



The course will also include an optional bonus session to become a COM Certified Realtor at no additional cost.



“Being a local title company in the Galveston County area, it is important for South Land Title to educate our realtors and consumers about the programs and benefits COM has to offer to our community,” said Osborn. “We might be a small town, but College of the Mainland is doing big things. During the lunch portion of the event, I will be speaking on what’s going on in today’s real estate market, technology trends that are on the rise and the different types of fraud we are unfortunately facing today.”



Registration is open to the public, including realtors fulfilling their continuing education requirements for license renewal, individuals looking to expand their expertise or community members wanting to explore a new career path in real estate. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to gain priceless knowledge on the ever-evolving world of real estate.



Seats are filling up quickly! The course cost is $49. To register or learn more, visit www.com.edu/ce/realestate/.