Governor Abbott, First Lady Encourage Texans To Participate In Blue Sunday As Part Of Child Abuse Prevention Month

Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott today invited Texans across the state to join them in recognizing Sunday, April 28 as Blue Sunday Day of Prayer as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue Sunday brings together faith communities across the country to pray for the victims of child abuse and those who rescue them. 

“As Governor, there is nothing more important than protecting the most vulnerable in our state: our children,” said Governor Abbott. “No child should ever have to endure abuse or neglect. In Texas, we continue working to provide survivors with the support and resources they need and to bring justice for victims of this horrible crime. Cecilia and I are proud to place a blue ribbon on the front gates of the Governor’s Mansion to raise awareness and recognize child abuse survivors and advocates. We ask all Texans to join us in praying for survivors of child abuse and to wear blue to raise awareness this Sunday. Working together, we will build a brighter, safer Texas for our children and future generations.”

“Every child should have the opportunity to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment,” said First Lady Abbott. “We must work together to ensure every child has that opportunity by helping protect against child abuse and neglect. Greg and I invite all Texans to join us in prayer for victims of child abuse this Blue Sunday as we work towards our shared goal to create a safe environment for all children.”

