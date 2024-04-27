Sunday, April 28, 2024
Richard Tew will host “A Discussion on Modern Storytelling and Content Creation” on Saturday, May 4, 2024

The Post Newspaper’s own Richard Tew will host “A Discussion on Modern Storytelling and Content Creation” on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Come learn about modern storytelling and content creation from leaders in the field both in the public and private sector. Tickets are $12 each. To reserve a seat, email rttew@yahoo..com. The event is going to be held in Suite 200 in the “Blue Building” located at 144 Park Ave, League City, TX. The building is across 518 from League Park

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

