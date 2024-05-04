On Wednesday, 4th-grade students from all six of TCISD’s elementary campuses – Guajardo, Hayley, Heights, Kohfeldt, Roosevelt-Wilson, and Simms – came together for the exciting 4th Grade District Wide Field Day! Amidst cheers and laughter, these young athletes showcased their skills and sportsmanship. A huge round of applause to all the participants for their enthusiasm and teamwork! Let’s celebrate the spirit of unity and joy that filled the field!
