FAITHFUL: DAY REFLECTS ON GOD DURING CROSS-COUNTRY RIDE

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

Having an interest in motorcycles since he was a kid, it comes as no surprise Church of Christ minister Barry Day would enjoy setting his sights on the far horizon to explore parts known.

Day cites Steinbeck’s book “The Travels of Charley,” about discovering America through traveling its highways and byways. He says he recommends everyone pick up the book and give it a read.

“I read that book a thousand times,” said Day.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Day, who lives in San Diego, loaded up his saddle bags with essentials, kissed his way Karen goodbye and embarked on a solo cross-country motorcycle ride taking him from the west to the east coast of America.

The nearly 5,000 mile, 17-day round trip journey commenced on April 1, Day’s birthday. The trip took Day along a southern route through seven states on his way to Florida. He says he would stop every-so-often to take in the sites along the way. He says that’s the longest time he’s been away from home on a ride.

Day says local and regional jaunts on his Harley Davidson motorcycle have been a staple of his life, allowing him to see much of the country. Many of his trips would be with his friend Ross Farmer from Arizona.

“He’s (Farmer) a quintessential Harley guy. But, he was a man of God,” said Day. “He was sarcastic and he was funny but he loved Jesus.”

Day says he and Farmer would go on motorcycle rides and talk about God along the way.

“I’m around people all the time,” said Day. “I need to get away and then just be me and God and that’s what these rides do for me.”

Accommodations along the trip are sparse. Day says he prefers it that way. Most of the time he pitches and sleeps in a tent, then packs up the next day and embarks on the next leg of the trip. He says the first couple of hours on any trip is spent conversing with God before switching to audio books.

“Sometimes I look up and think ‘oh man I’ve been chewing the ear off the Lord for two hours,” Day said.

There’s also time to communicate with Day’s wife, post pictures and videos of interestin stops along the way. Also keeping him company through the seemingly-endless miles of roadways are audio books he listens too from time to time.

Day says when he was younger he would focus on the trip and try to get to his destination as quickly as he could. As he has gotten older, he notices he stops and “smells the roses” a bit more.

“I see things and I look for them,” said Day.

The excitement of each new journey helps push Day through the long miles but he is quick to point out when the trip comes to an end he’s ready to return home.

“When it’s time to go home, it’s like the horse and the barn, I kick it in. I want to see the pretty girl and be with Karen,” said Day.

Photo cutline: Barry Day, Photo credit Barry Day.