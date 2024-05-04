This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Erasmus and Sasha.

Give a big hello to Erasmus (A036577) is a young adult male Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. For starters, he is good-looking and friendly. Looks: Rich brown on brown tones with a dark “necklace” on his chest, round expressive eyes, and a brick-colored nose. Friendly: Outgoing, admirable purr, biscuit-making paws, and seeks attention. Erasmus has mastered the head tilt and pleading eye look that should result in pets and treats. His name is derived from the Greek for “beloved” which is exactly what Erasmus hopes to be. A home of his own with a family to love him is Erasmus’ goal.

Meet Sasha (A035894) the 1-year-3-month-old Shepherd mix with boundless energy and an undying love for tennis balls. With her wagging tail and playful spirit, Sasha is on a mission to find her forever home where she can chase balls to her heart’s content and spread joy with her infectious enthusiasm. Ready to bring endless fun and love into any household, Sasha is eagerly awaiting her perfect match. Come on in and meet her!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Erasmus and Sasha will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday May 7th – May 11th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.