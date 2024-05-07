Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Dear Frankie: Falsely Accused

by Publisher
By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

Last week I spent the night at Zane’s house. A few days later, his mom called to ask my mom if I knew where his iPad might be and, by any chance, if I had mistakenly put it in my backpack. I told my mom the last time I saw the iPad was when Zane and I were in the backyard and watched a video at the picnic table. 

My mom called Zane’s mom and asked if it was possible that Zane might have left the iPad on the table, and someone came into the yard and took it. Zane’s mom accused my mom of covering for me. I called Zane several times and left a message, but he has not returned my calls. 

I would hate to lose him as a friend. I know how long he had to save to buy his iPad, so I am wondering if I should send him some money so he could buy a new one. 

Rory

Dear Rory, 

Your offer to buy a new iPad for Zane is very generous. However, I fear it might be misconstrued as an admission of guilt. 

It would help if you waited a few days before you called Zane again to give him time to cool down. If he doesn’t answer or get back to you, I suggest you text and say how badly you feel about him losing his iPad. 

If you do get a chance to speak to Zane, you might suggest that he check with the library to see if it loans iPads or has some for use onsite. Zane could also post a note on a local neighborhood news site and ask if anyone knows anything about a lost iPad or has an iPad he could borrow. It never hurts to ask. 

If you still feel generous and friendly towards Zane, you could offer to watch videos with him on your iPad. I’m sorry you were unfairly accused. It stinks. 

Best, Frankie

© 2024 Geneva Woodruff 

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com

