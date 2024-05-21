State Baseball Title Dreams Remain Alive Locally

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
Clear Springs, Friendswood, and Santa Fe each defied the elements, and their opponents over the weekend and advanced to the Region III semifinals. With each team one step closer to a trip to the state finals, here’s a look at schedules for their matchups.
6A
Clear Springs vs. Cy-Fair
Game 1, 7:00 pm, Thursday
Game 2, 7:00 pm, Friday
(If Necessary) Game 3, 1:00 pm, Saturday
All games played at Crosby High School
5A
Friendswood vs. Lake Creek
Game 1, 7:00 pm, Wednesday, Schroeder Park, University of Houston
Game 2, 7:00 pm, Thursday, Cypress Falls High School
(If Necessary) Game 3, 7:00 pm, Friday, Cypress Falls High School
Santa Fe vs. Magnolia West
Game 1, 7:00 pm, Wednesday
Game 2, 7:00 pm, Thursday
(If Necessary) Game 3, 7:00 pm, Friday
All games played at Reckling Park, Rice University