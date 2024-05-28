Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Dear Frankie: A Life of My Own?

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

Whatever I do or wherever I go, my mom is involved. If I have friends over to play a game, she joins in. When I’m invited to a party, she asks the kid’s mom if she can help, and then she becomes the life of the party. At my Little League games, she wears crazy outfits and screams louder than anyone when we make a home run. 

Please don’t ask how she behaves at our town parades. It’s so em­bar­rassing. On countless occasions, I have asked her to tone her behavior down. 

She says, “Don’t be such a stick in the mud. You should be grateful that you have a youthful and fun-loving mother who takes an interest in your life.” 

When I talk to my friends about my mother, they think she’s a hoot and wish their moms were as much fun. Nobody understands how I feel. 

Barkley

Dear Barkley,

I understand. You feel that you don’t have a life of your own. It feels terrible not to be understood. An overbearing and over-involved parent is a lot to deal with. It appears your mom is living her life through you. 

Do you have a relative you could talk to who might be able to speak to your mom? Have you talked to the counselor at your doggie daycare? I’m sure your mom is not the first parent to act like this. You could tell your mom that you will not play baseball or invite friends over if she continues to act the way she has in the past and see how that goes. 

Sorry, Barkley, I can’t offer you better advice. Feel free to write to me again when you need someone to commiserate. 

Best, Frankie

© 2024 Geneva Woodruff 

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com

