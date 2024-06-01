This Hurricane Season Could Set Records ─ Critical to Get Ready Now

It’s time to get ready for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season which experts predict could bring a record-setting number of storms and landfalls to the Southeast and Gulf coasts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts there is an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season which could see 17 to 25 named storms with 8 to 13 becoming hurricanes and as many as 7 developing into major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to November 30.

According to NOAA, the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have above-normal activity due to a confluence of factors, including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear, all of which tend to favor tropical storm formation.

CLIMATE CRISIS According to the U.S. government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment, the continued rise in the intensity of hurricanes can be linked to the climate crisis. The increase in hurricane activity this year is thanks to a warmer Atlantic Ocean and the possible development of La Niña conditions. In addition, Atlantic weather patterns could cause more hurricanes to landfall.

The number of billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. has increased by 85% in just the last decade as disasters grow in frequency and intensity. Hurricanes are eight of the 10 most costly weather disasters in U.S. history.

More than 2.5 million people across the country were forced from their homes by weather-related disasters in 2023, with more than a third displaced for longer than a month. These powerful storms not only cause problems for people in coastal areas but can also cause damage hundreds of miles inland. Communities in the possible path of these storms must prepare now.

GET READY NOW The American Red Cross is preparing to respond to hurricanes this season and urges families to get ready too. Red Cross readiness includes having a sufficient number of trained disaster workers available, an adequate inventory of relief supplies and technology, and programs and systems ready to provide assistance to individuals and communities in need. In addition, the Red Cross builds and supports relationships with our disaster partners year-round to help us deliver services when needed.

It’s critical to make your own emergency preparations. Check out the important information available at these links to help get your household ready for the upcoming hurricane season:

STEPS FOR OLDER ADULTS If you need extra attention during an emergency, planning ahead is crucial. Consider what you may need if the power goes out, you have to stay home for two weeks or more, or if you have to evacuate. What help do you need and who can help you?

PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES Individuals with mobility challenges and hearing, learning, or seeing disabilities might face additional complications during an emergency, which means planning ahead is critical. Create a personal support network and make a plan centered around what help you may need.

DOWNLOAD RED CROSS APPS Download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations, and safety steps for different emergencies. Pet owners can download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app for more information on how to include pets in emergency preparedness plans step-by-step instructions for first aid emergencies and more.

BUILD A FIRST AID KIT To be prepared for emergencies, keep a first aid kit in your home, your car, carry one with you and know where they are located at your workplace.

HELP YOUR COMMUNITY ─ VOLUNTEER Hurricane season is just ahead and we need help supporting families and communities who may be impacted by these more frequent, intense disasters. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started. Support your neighbors and community in their time of need. Training is free but your gift of time and talent is priceless.