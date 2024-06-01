Sunday, June 2, 2024
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home NewsLifestyleSafety This Hurricane Season Could Set Records ─ Critical to Get Ready Now
Safety

This Hurricane Season Could Set Records ─ Critical to Get Ready Now

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

It’s time to get ready for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season which experts predict could bring a record-setting number of storms and landfalls to the Southeast and Gulf coasts.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts there is an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season which could see 17 to 25 named storms with 8 to 13 becoming hurricanes and as many as 7 developing into major hurricanes. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to November 30.

According to NOAA, the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to have above-normal activity due to a confluence of factors, including near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean, development of La Nina conditions in the Pacific, reduced Atlantic trade winds and less wind shear, all of which tend to favor tropical storm formation.

CLIMATE CRISIS According to the U.S. government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment, the continued rise in the intensity of hurricanes can be linked to the climate crisis. The increase in hurricane activity this year is thanks to a warmer Atlantic Ocean and the possible development of La Niña conditions. In addition, Atlantic weather patterns could cause more hurricanes to landfall.

The number of billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. has increased by 85% in just the last decade as disasters grow in frequency and intensity. Hurricanes are eight of the 10 most costly weather disasters in U.S. history.

More than 2.5 million people across the country were forced from their homes by weather-related disasters in 2023, with more than a third displaced for longer than a month. These powerful storms not only cause problems for people in coastal areas but can also cause damage hundreds of miles inland. Communities in the possible path of these storms must prepare now.

GET READY NOW The American Red Cross is preparing to respond to hurricanes this season and urges families to get ready too. Red Cross readiness includes having a sufficient number of trained disaster workers available, an adequate inventory of relief supplies and technology, and programs and systems ready to provide assistance to individuals and communities in need. In addition, the Red Cross builds and supports relationships with our disaster partners year-round to help us deliver services when needed.

It’s critical to make your own emergency preparations. Check out the important information available at these links to help get your household ready for the upcoming hurricane season:

  • STEPS FOR OLDER ADULTS If you need extra attention during an emergency, planning ahead is crucial. Consider what you may need if the power goes out, you have to stay home for two weeks or more, or if you have to evacuate. What help do you need and who can help you?
  • PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES Individuals with mobility challenges and hearing, learning, or seeing disabilities might face additional complications during an emergency, which means planning ahead is critical. Create a personal support network and make a plan centered around what help you may need.
  • DOWNLOAD RED CROSS APPS Download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations, and safety steps for different emergencies. Pet owners can download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app for more information on how to include pets in emergency preparedness plans step-by-step instructions for first aid emergencies and more.
  • BUILD A FIRST AID KIT To be prepared for emergencies, keep a first aid kit in your home, your car, carry one with you and know where they are located at your workplace.
  • HELP YOUR COMMUNITY ─ VOLUNTEER Hurricane season is just ahead and we need help supporting families and communities who may be impacted by these more frequent, intense disasters. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started. Support your neighbors and community in their time of need. Training is free but your gift of time and talent is priceless.
  • SUPPORT DISASTER RELIEF You can help people affected by disasters like hurricanes, flooding and countless other crises by making a donation to support Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Red Cross Has Safety Reminders During a Power Outage 

HISD Safety Trainer

First CAC Meeting of 2024 on January 25

Hard Freeze Leads to School Cancellations

New Year Rings in Same Holiday Scams

10 Retail Shopping Safety Tips to Keep Holiday Heists & Christmas Criminals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close