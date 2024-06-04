Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Baseball

West Coast Swing Awaits Astros

by Brandon Williams
After finishing a series against the Cardinals, the Astros pack their bags and head out West to begin a seven-game road trip with the Angels and Giants. 

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their series against the Cardinals at 1:10 pm. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 12:30 pm with the pregame show. The game can also be seen on ESPN+.

Thursday: La Marque athletes can get their summer work in early as the program’s weight room doors will be open from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. 

Friday: The Astros head back West to begin a weekend set against the Angels at 8:38 pm. Space City Home Network begins at 8:00 pm with the pregame show. 
Saturday: Game two of the series against the Angels begins later than Friday’s game. Space City Home Network starts the pregame show at 8:30 pm, with the game starting at 9:07 pm.

