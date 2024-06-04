“WHITE LINEN NIGHT” SET FOR JUNE 8 IN LEAGUE CITY’S HISTORIC DISTRICT

By Richard Tew

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer/Columnist

The city of League City is set to host its annual “White Linen Night” this Saturday, June 8 from 4-8 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and will feature local art and performances along with demonstrations from artists around the area.

According to the city’s website, the event is based on “A centuries-old New Orleans tradition of wearing white clothes while socializing outdoors in the summer heat.”

According to the city, the event draws in thousands from near and far, providing an avenue for area residents to experience local art while also experiencing the rich history League City offers.

The White Linen Night will have its epicenter at League Park, located at 512 2nd St. with art booths and activities set up along the scenic oak tree-lined 2nd and 3rd streets, spanning from Park Ave. and Kansas St. Three blocks within the historic district will be shut down during the event for artists to set up booth and art stations along a path through the historic district and area the city can traces its earliest origins from.

City organizers encourage patrons to wear some sort of white clothing to match the event’s theme, featuring nearly 100 art booths, live art demonstrations, a kids zone, live music, and classic cars along with local food and drinks.

League City Historical Society President Mike Petersen says the event offers a way for residents and visitors to enjoy art and connect with the area’s history.

“It is a beautiful event,” said League City Historic District President Mike Peterson. “It’s an event everybody should experience because of what you get and what you get the opportunity to see; what you get to feel.”