Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Showcase and Casino Night at Mainland City Centre on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Local businesses will display and promote their products and services at this Business Showcase event for you! From professional services to delicious dining, self-care, home maintenance, family entertainment, automotive care, finance, and more. Learn more about life on the Mainland in Galveston County! Enjoy free admission to the Business Showcase! For information, call (409) 935-1408.
