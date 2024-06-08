CITY OF SANTA FE TO WAIVE BURN PERMIT AND PERMIT FEES

The Fire Marshal for the City of Santa Fe is waiving the need for a burn permit and permit fees on the following dates to allow our citizens to dispose of the excess brush, limbs and vegetation debris that resulted from the recent severe storms.

The dates will be as follows and are contingent on the daily weather conditions. You may contact city hall to verify if burning will be allowed.

Friday June 7th through Friday June 14th.

Friday June 21st through Friday June 28th.

The following requirements must be adhered to,