La Marque: This is to give notice that the City of La Marque has determined that the following proposed action under the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery Program administered by the Texas General Land Office – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation and La Marque, is located in a floodplain and the City of La Marque will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988, by HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Protection of Floodplains.
La Marque City Announcement
