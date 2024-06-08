Santa Fe’s Sandee June salutes veterans and raises awareness for a Texas nonprofit with new song

Sandee June calls it her favorite song to date, and that’s because the Santa Fe native’s new single honors veterans and current military and first responders who protect our country and communities every day. “Rolling Strong,” June’s sixth radio single, is now available on all streaming platforms and playing on Texas country radio.

“Rolling Strong” pays homage to American resilience, freedom, and the unwavering support for veterans. It’s a compelling blend of June’s traditional country sound, four-part harmony, and a powerful message about pride in the red, white, and blue – it resonates with all who are proud to be an American. June teamed with the non-profit Wheelchairs for Warriors to produce this new record. The organization serves veterans and first responders injured in the line of duty with customized, high-tech wheelchairs to ensure they achieve the highest level of independence possible.

“Many times, we find our warriors living in subpar wheelchairs; sometimes falling apart and being held together by duct tape. Often, they are on a years-long waiting list for a new one. This not only causes them tremendous stress, but it also creates a burden for their caregivers who struggle with the transportation of heavy, bulky chairs. Stress and isolation can lead to deep depression and depression can lead to suicide,” said Crystal Laramore, founder of Wheelchairs for Warriors. “We custom fit each wheelchair to the specific physical and lifestyle needs of our recipients. Our warriors have sacrificed so much for us, they deserve to have freedom, independence, and enhanced quality of life.”

Laramore met June through a mutual friend and asked her if she would consider writing and recording a song to bring attention to the organization, so more veterans would receive the wheelchairs they need. June was immediately onboard.

“This song is my way of personally thanking our military and first responders. One of the lyrics in the song is ‘Freedom isn’t free. They wrote blank checks for you and me.’ And they did just that, selflessly putting their lives at risk to protect our freedoms. It is now our duty to help veterans when we can and show them how thankful we are for the sacrifices they made for us,” said June.

June co-wrote the song with Laramore. They even added a nod to Toby Keith, a country music legend known for his love of supporting veterans.

June features real-life veterans and first responders in the “Rolling Strong” clip, including members of the Kemah Police and Fire Departments.

“It was great having them in our video because the song is about them. I wouldn’t have wanted the video any other way,” June added.

After just a few days on streaming and radio, “Rolling Strong” is receiving rave reviews.

“So far it is all positive feedback and why wouldn’t it be? This song is about the fabric of America. It is about honor, sacrifice, and freedom,” said Laramore. “It gives people a 3-minute glimmer of hope that we can still roll strong as the United States of America.”

Visit https://orcd.co/v1gl9nv to stream “Rolling Strong” today and www.youtube.com/@sandeejunemusic5028 to watch the “Rolling Strong” music video.

Go to www.wheelchairsforwarriors.org to donate to help provide a customized wheelchair for a veteran.