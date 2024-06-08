Monday, June 10, 2024
Santa Fe’s Sandee June salutes veterans and raises awareness for a Texas nonprofit with new song

by Brandon Williams
Sandee June calls it her favorite song to date, and that’s because the Santa Fe native’s new single honors veterans and current military and first responders who protect our country and communities every day. “Rolling Strong,” June’s sixth radio single, is now available on all streaming platforms and playing on Texas country radio.

“Rolling Strong” pays homage to American resilience, freedom, and the unwavering support for veterans. It’s a compelling blend of June’s traditional country sound, four-part harmony, and a powerful message about pride in the red, white, and blue – it resonates with all who are proud to be an American. June teamed with the non-profit Wheelchairs for Warriors to produce this new record. The organization serves veterans and first responders injured in the line of duty with customized, high-tech wheelchairs to ensure they achieve the highest level of independence possible.

“Many times, we find our warriors living in subpar wheelchairs; sometimes falling apart and being held together by duct tape. Often, they are on a years-long waiting list for a new one. This not only causes them tremendous stress, but it also creates a burden for their caregivers who struggle with the transportation of heavy, bulky chairs. Stress and isolation can lead to deep depression and depression can lead to suicide,” said Crystal Laramore, founder of Wheelchairs for Warriors. “We custom fit each wheelchair to the specific physical and lifestyle needs of our recipients. Our warriors have sacrificed so much for us, they deserve to have freedom, independence, and enhanced quality of life.”

Laramore met June through a mutual friend and asked her if she would consider writing and recording a song to bring attention to the organization, so more veterans would receive the wheelchairs they need. June was immediately onboard.

“This song is my way of personally thanking our military and first responders. One of the lyrics in the song is ‘Freedom isn’t free. They wrote blank checks for you and me.’ And they did just that, selflessly putting their lives at risk to protect our freedoms. It is now our duty to help veterans when we can and show them how thankful we are for the sacrifices they made for us,” said June.

June co-wrote the song with Laramore. They even added a nod to Toby Keith, a country music legend known for his love of supporting veterans.

June features real-life veterans and first responders in the “Rolling Strong” clip, including members of the Kemah Police and Fire Departments.

“It was great having them in our video because the song is about them. I wouldn’t have wanted the video any other way,” June added.

After just a few days on streaming and radio, “Rolling Strong” is receiving rave reviews.

“So far it is all positive feedback and why wouldn’t it be? This song is about the fabric of America. It is about honor, sacrifice, and freedom,” said Laramore. “It gives people a 3-minute glimmer of hope that we can still roll strong as the United States of America.”

Visit https://orcd.co/v1gl9nv to stream “Rolling Strong” today and www.youtube.com/@sandeejunemusic5028 to watch the “Rolling Strong” music video.

Go to www.wheelchairsforwarriors.org to donate to help provide a customized wheelchair for a veteran.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

