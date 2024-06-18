Dear Frankie: Pampered

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

Last year my sister Ariana got married. When she left, my parents said I could have her room. Ariana is the only girl in the family and always gets away with much more than the rest of us. Anyway, that’s what I think.

She insists on sleeping in her room whenever she and her husband visit. What galls me is my mom goes along with it. When I put up a stink, my mom says it will only be for a few nights. I asked my brothers what they thought, and they said it would be nice if I could get through the visit without any drama. Please note none of them are giving up their room.

I thought families should be there for each other. It goes to show you.

Flip

Dear Flip,

I gather there have been some emotional scenes in the past your brothers are trying to avoid in the upcoming visit. It looks like a done deal regarding where your sister will be sleeping.

You could tell your mom that you would gladly give up your room if she would sweeten the pie by rewarding you with something, like choosing the menus or the activities, during the visit. You could also ask for some­thing you would like after the visit, such as inviting friends for a sleepover or picking out a toy at the pet store.

I wouldn’t ask for something over the moon; your best bet would be something you think she would agree to. Be prepared that she might say get a life, but it’s worth a try — best of luck.

Best, Frankie

© 2024 Geneva Woodruff

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.