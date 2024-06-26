Dear Frankie: Wasting Away

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

The vet was furious with my parents for letting my brother Ozzy gain so much weight. Oz has been on a diet for months. I can’t think of anything more painful for him than reducing his caloric intake.

Oz loves food: breakfast and dinner are the highlights of his day. Many nights he would suck on his pillow and cry himself to sleep. It was challenging to witness. So, I agreed when he asked if I would sneak into the pantry and get him some snacks. I did it for a while, but eventually, I couldn’t face myself in the mirror or look my parents in the eye.

When I told him I couldn’t do it anymore, he went berserk and threatened to tell my parents if I stopped. I can’t believe what a mess I have made. I know it will break my mom’s heart when she learns I am a thief.

Robbie

Dear Robbie,

Understandably, you wanted to help your brother. You saw how much pain he was in, and you tried to help him. However, as you have come to understand, there are better solutions than stealing.

I suggest you tell Ozzy the only thing he will accomplish by squealing will be punishment for both of you. Remind him he is hardly an innocent bystander. He cheated on the diet, and it was his idea for you to steal the snacks.

I think the best way for you to handle the situation is to tell your parents they need to rethink Ozzy’s diet. I would suggest they add more vegetables and less kibble and meat to his diet. They could also give him low-calorie snacks like carrots and apples to reduce hunger. My vet suggested I eat popcorn without butter when I gained a few pounds, and it worked.

You should also tell your parents to increase Ozzy’s exercise routine by providing more walks and trips to the dog park. If they give you any pushback, remind them that they are responsible for him gaining the weight in the first place, and it was about time they started to be part of the solution.

Best, Frankie

© 2024 Geneva Woodruff

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.