Dear Frankie: Why Do Some Dogs Have To Learn The Hard Way?

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

After my dad died, my mom had to get a full-time job to cover the bills. When she started working, I told her I would pick up my toys, wipe my feet before I came into the house, and do whatever else I could to make life easier for her. It’s just the two of us, so I wanted her to know that she could depend on me to do my part.

In contrast, my friend Phil, who has a single mom who works full time, never helps out at home and barely does what his mom asks him to do. For example, if she asks him to water the flowers, he runs the hose long enough to wet the soil and make it look like he watered the plants. When she reminds him to practice his agility exercises, he does a few and then snoozes behind a bush.

I tried to impress upon him that his dishonest behavior was disrespect­ful, but he just laughed. I even tried another approach by warning him that it was only a matter of time before his mom would find out that he had been lying when the flowers died from lack of water, and he didn’t qualify for the upcoming agility competition from lack of practice.

I foolishly thought I got through to him when he promised to clean up his act. But it was just his way of blowing me off.

Why can’t Phil see how hard he is mak­ing life for himself and his mother?

Alfie

Dear Alfie,

You can lead a horse to water but can’t make them drink. Sadly, some dogs, like Phil, are not open to taking sound advice. Phil is a know-it-all. He knows what is best and is going to do it his way. Phil is also a liar, slacker, and irresponsible. He may skate for a while, but as you say, his house of cards will eventually come crashing down.

You did what any good friend would do: you warned him that he wasn’t making good choices. That’s all a friend can do. Some dogs have to learn the hard way; unfortunately, some never learn.

You can only hope that Phil will eventually see the errors of his way, act more responsibly, and make his mom as proud of him as your mom is of you.

Best, Frankie

© 2024 Geneva Woodruff

Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com.