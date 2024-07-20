MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY AUGUST EVENTS

Parents and Infant Events:

Mothers & Babies

Friday, August 16, 23, and 30 at 10 a.m.

This is an interactive, 6-week evidence-based program that shares useful, long-term tools and skills to help pregnant women and their families manage stress and/or reduce symptoms of depression. For questions, please contact Program Coordinator Eyvette Baldwin at ebaldwin@depelchin.org.

Parent Café

Thursday, August 8 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, kindship providers, teachers, counselors, clergy—anyone who is helping to guide a child in life—is invited to gather, find strength in community, and share their stories, experience, worries, and more. For questions, please contact Program Coordinator Eyvette Baldwin at ebaldwin@depelchin.org.

Movie Events:

Movie & Craft: Everything is Awesome!

Saturday, August 10 at 1 p.m.

Join us at Moore Memorial Public Library as we watch a construction worker that is believed to be special go on a quest to stop an evil tyrant (Rated PG)! We will also have our extensive LEGO set available to play with during the movie. No registration required.



There will be more family movie showings this month. Be sure to check our Facebook page (@moorepubliclibrary) and our Instagram page (@mmpltxc) for more information!



Children’s Events:

Candyland STEM

For ages 5 – 12

Thursday, August at 10 a.m.

It’s Candyland fun time! Ages 5 – 12 are invited to do some science and engineering activities with candy, make candy related crafts and even play a few games.

LEGO Free Build

For ages 5 – 12

Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m.

Children ages 5 – 12 are invited to build, build, build with our extensive Lego collection! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the blocks!

Teen Events:

DIY Japanese Paper Lamps

For ages 12 – 18

Thursday, August 1 at 2 p.m.

Craft a calming, Japanese paper lamp with bamboo sticks, paper, and an electric tea light.

JackBox & Board Game Friday

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, August 2 at 2 p.m.

Come try out our new board games (Cards Against Humanity: Family Friend edition, Betrayal at House on the Hill, Wingspan, Poetry for Cavemen, etc.) or enjoy our digital Jackbox Games collection (Quiplash, Tee-K.O, and more)! Be sure to bring your smart device!

Teen Volunteer Orientation

For ages 13 – 18

Monday, August 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Teens in need of community service hours and volunteer hours for honor society, resumes, college & resume applications are invited to this mandatory orientation. We cannot provide court-ordered community service. Email mr﻿ocio@texascitytx.gov or call 409-949-3008 for more info.

Anime Movie Showing: Jujutsu Kaisen Zero

For ages 12 – 18

Friday, August 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Teens are invited to see the prequel movie to the acclaimed series, Jujutsu Kaisen! Follow a haunted, high schooler as he becomes part of the secretive world of jujutsu…and tries to keep the spirit of his childhood friend from lashing out at others on his behalf (RATED PG-13). Popcorn will be provided. No registration required.





Adult Events:

Air Dry Clay Crafts, Part 1 & Part 2

Monday, August 5 and Monday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. In the first week, we will be creating our clay creations. In the second week, we will be painting our pottery. Participants should plan to attend both weeks to get the most out of the pottery experience. To register, visit the Info Desk or call (409) 643-5977.



GALCO Community Health District Health Screenings

Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m.

Take advantage of FREE health screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and oxygen level checks. No registration required.

Bring Your Own Book Club (BYOB Club)

Tuesday, August 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Join likeminded bibliophiles and be on the ground floor for creating a monthly book club! Bring your ideas for topics and genres to cover as well as your current read(s).



Small Business Success Series: Cybersecurity

Tuesday, August 20 at 5:30 p.m.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED. Is your business protected? Learn tips to protect your customers and your business from cyberattacks. To register, call the Info Desk at (409) 643-5977 or using the following link to sign up: https://bit.ly/3IwQEr4 .



Adult Game Night

Tuesday, August 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to make new friends or learn how to play new games? Got a game you want to share with other players? Stop by the library every fourth Tuesday of every month!

Know Your Rights

Thursday, August 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Have questions about your immigration status? Want to know what your options are? Join us for a FREE immigration information session. Free consultations with a legal professional are available after the presentation. No prior registration required; walk-ins welcome! For questions, please call 409-900-2114. Presented by the Galveston-Houston Immigration Representation Project.

Our children story times, monthly teen programs, and computer classes will resume in the month of September. Be sure to follow us on Facebook (@moorepubliclibrary), on Instagram (@mmpltxc), or stop by the library to pick up a September calendar or newsletter.