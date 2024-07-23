Dear Frankie: Is Rage the New Human Addiction?

By Frankie D. Dog

Dear Frankie,

My mom and I are afraid my dad is going off the deep end. He works for the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Every night, he comes home ranting about some old lady who failed the vision exam and said she was going to have him arrested because he told her he couldn’t issue her a license. Or the guy who wants to transfer his license from another state and can’t because he didn’t have a social security card and then curses at him and demands to see his supervisor, or the teenager who doesn’t have proof of age and goes berserk when the guards escort her out of the building. My mom tries to be helpful by suggesting ways he might get through his day, like; “Don’t listen to them,” or “Why don’t you keep track of how many times someone cries, uses profanity, or says something threatening to see if it happens more on rainy days or a particular day of the week,” or “How about looking at the clock over the person’s shoulder to check how much time you have before you can leave.” I suggested that we walk, jog, or play catch when he comes home from work. Yesterday, he threatened to quit, even though he is a year away from retirement. We are at a loss. Pup Dear Pup, I feel terrible for people who work in jobs that bring out the worst in people — flight attendants, police, emergency room personnel, teachers, court officers. What is wrong with humans who feel it’s okay to vent their frustrations on the person whose job is to inform them that they haven’t met the requirements for a license? Talk about shooting the messenger. I am convinced that rage is becoming the new human addiction. Regarding your father, I suggest that he request a transfer to a job where he doesn’t have to interact with the public, take some time off to clear his head and gather himself, make an appointment with a mental health professional for some coping strategies, take antianxiety medica tion if prescribed and up his physical activities. As for you and your mom, you should listen, acknowledge the job is brutal, offer your support, plan family activities he would enjoy, and leave the advice to his supervisors and the professionals. If it’s any comfort, this will all be behind you in one year.

Best, Frankie

Frankie is an eight-year-old schna1uzer poodle and a rescue. She is a certified emotional sup­port animal for a single retired edu­cator.

Letters and comments can be sent to dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com. T