REFRESHING TIMES ARE HERE

Well, I am ready for some relief from this heat!! As I am writing this we are expecting a “cool” front next week. You know it’s hot when 89 degrees instead of 96 sounds wonderful. LOL.

This reminds me of when our A/C went out a few years ago. I could hear the fan going, but it was not cooling. The temps inside were hovering at a toasty 86 degrees.

Thankfully, the repairs were covered under our new home owners warranty, but it still took a couple more days before the A/C company could come see about it.

Needless to say, I was very relieved when a repair truck finally pulled into our drive. But, without knowing anything about this company sent from Houston, I’ll admit, I was a bit leery of their competence.

A man got out of the drivers side leaning heavily on a cane, while a woman exited the other side sporting a tool belt. “Okay now Brenda, don’t judge by appearance,” I thought to myself.

They got right to work and seemed to know what they were doing. I keep my distance as I sat in the shade, and prayed!! Lol!

But soon they located the problem, replaced the defective parts, and declared the unit “fixed.”

As they were packing up to leave, I politely insisted that they should come inside to make sure the air was cooling.

We entered the back door and they both agreed that the unit was indeed working.

Well, I still couldn’t tell a difference.

The woman (who turned out to be the man’s wife), walked into the middle of the kitchen and stood for a moment.

Suddenly, she exclaimed, “It is cooling!” To which I replied, “I still don’t feel it.”

Excitedly, she motioned me to come to the spot she was standing at, “See. Can you feel it?”

Sure enough, as I lifted my arms in the air I could feel refreshing cool air pouring through the vent, a welcome relief on my hot skin.

There is a point I want to make here.

God is ALWAYS pouring out His love, mercy, grace, healing, provision, wisdom, deliverance, … abundant life on all who will believe and receive. It’s covered! Jesus paid the debt, with His own blood, on the Cross, so that we can be set free from oppression (our sin debt resulting in separation from God, and the effects of living in a fallen world- sickness, depression, poverty, anger, etc.)

But we may not be positioned in our hearts, and minds to receive what He has already provided for us by His grace.

Jesus, said, “It is the Spirit who gives life, the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak to you, they are spirit and they are life.” John 6:63

The Bible tells us that “God is no respecter of persons.” Romans 2:11 He is not dealing with our needs on an individual basis.

Now, God IS intimate with each one of us relationship wise. But, in regards to meeting our needs He has put spiritual laws into place where “all who will believe” are able to receive.

So, refreshing air was now blowing in our kitchen, but I was not in the right position to feel it.

And even though I was in the wrong place to benefit from it, the A/C unit was still putting out cold air. It wasn’t the A/C’s fault I was still hot and uncomfortable. While the other woman was enjoying the cooling effect of the now fully functional air conditioner.

You know, I could have refused to believe that there was cool air blowing, and stayed with my arms folded and feet firmly planted in that spot. But, I would have missed the relief of the cool breeze flowing freely for any who would position themselves there and receive it.

Eventually, cold air did fill up our entire home, and anyone who steps inside can benefit from it.

Likewise, ALL born again believers will spend eternity in Heaven. If you have chosen to be born again and have received the Lord Jesus Christ as your Savior, and know Him in your heart, then at some point you will leave this earth, and spend eternity with Him, free of the cares of this world. Hallelujah!!!!! That is the ultimate goal for all believers.

But the word of God also promises us that we can experience the fullness (provisions- healing/emotional and physical- joy-peace-His agape love- wisdom- revelation) of God here in this life.

We know that this world is growing darker, and darker- the heat is on so to speak. But we cannot experience, or in turn, share what we don’t know that we have.

“And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:2.

“How a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” Proverbs 23:7

“Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out demons. Freely you have received, freely give.” Matt: 10:8

“It is the goodness of God that leads men to repentance.” Romans 2:4

Before the man and his wife left, I asked if he wanted prayer for his leg. Turns out, both he and his wife are Christians, and he had already been receiving healing for several years from an accident in 2017. He had started out in a wheel chair, then a walker, and finally for the past couple of years – a cane.

So I asked him this question, “What do you want God to do for you today?”

He said, “Well, I am just happy that I can walk. I love God and i am so happy to be His, and just be able to walk.”

I agreed wholeheartedly!

But them I added, “You know God loves you, and is pleased with you, whether you receive full healing here in this life or not. But Jesus paid for it already, so why not believe God to complete today, what He already started, and finished over 2,000 through His Son.

With a huge grin he said, “Yes!!!”

Well, his wife and I joined hands and I asked him, “Are you experiencing pain right now?”

He said, “Just a burning. Always a burning.”

We took authority and commanded the burning to leave, and his leg to be healed in Jesus mighty name.

The burning stopped! They left our house praising Jesus!

To God be ALL the glory!!

He is a good, good Father!

So, are you believing God for something and have not seen it come to pass yet?

Check your position.

What do you believe? Who do you believe? And how are your responding to your beliefs?

“Faith without works is dead.”

Sometimes, all it takes is one step in the right direction in your heart, to move you in position to receive by faith all that God has provided by grace.

That is so COOL!!!

(All scripture taken from NKJV)

