This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Liz and Snickers
This week's Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Liz and Snickers

Give a big hello to Liz (A036613) is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a torbie coat. Her coat has a rich brown tabby base and is generously sprinkled with warm orange tortie flecks.  Check out her tortie toes and the butterfly kiss on her forehead.  Liz is about nineteen months old, friendly and and welcomes attention.  She has a stately and dignified look when posing for photos..  She also has a silly side where she will collapse and roll around for pets.   Liz has known hard times and was a thin hungry kitty when she came to GCARC.  She has blossomed into a beauty and is ready for her forever family to come find her and take her home.  Come on in and ask to meet Liz!

Meet Snickers (A038175) is a 6-month-old German Shepherd who’s all about treats and toys. She loves being around people and is always ready for some fun. This cute pup has a sweet personality and a playful spirit. Snickers is just waiting for the perfect family to bring her home!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Liz and Snickers will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 8th – Oct 12th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

