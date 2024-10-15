Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Joins National Committee

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Gina Spagnola, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, is one of nine new executives invited to participate in the prestigious Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).

These experienced leaders advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming, and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities.

“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President and Managing Director, Federation Relations and Coalition Partnerships at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These appointments reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee.”

New members:

Jeffrey Ball, President and CEO, Orange County Business Council

Patrick Ellis, ACE, President and CEO, Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce

Wendy Gramza, CCE, President and CEO, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce

Scott Martin, IOM, President and CEO, Norman Chamber of Commerce

Heath Mello, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber

Jodi Owczarski, IOM, President and CEO, Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce

Lou Sandoval, President and CEO, Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Gina Spagnola, IOM, President and CEO, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce

Tiffany Tauscheck, IOM, CCE, President and CEO, Greater Des Moines Partnership

“Being part of this incredible group of leaders from throughout the United States is an incredible honor,” says Gina Spagnola. “It gives us a higher level of visibility and voice among the most influential city and state chambers in the country.”

