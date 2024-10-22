Home NewsCommunity Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers from Texas participate in Cleanliness Drive!
Community

Global Nonprofit DSNDP Volunteers from Texas participate in Cleanliness Drive!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

On October 20th,2024, Texas State residents joined hands as dedicated
volunteers of the global non-profit organization Dr. Shri. Nanasaheb
Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), undertaking a Adopt-A-Highway
cleanup drive in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation
(TXDOT) at the FM 361/FM 1994 up to Seiler Rd, Needville, Fort Bend County, TX
77461.


This cleanliness drive by DSNDP drew 6 volunteers at Fort Bend County who
collected 10 big size bags of trash between 2 Mile resulting in collection of
around 200 pounds of waste.
In alignment with the motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The world is one
family), DSNDP aims to foster a brighter future by advocating for cleanliness
drives in collaboration with the US government by undertaking nationwide
cleanliness drives since July 2022. These activities are executed under the
guidance of the founders of the organisation Dr. Shri Appasaheb
Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari.
Earlier in Texas, the organization also carried out 26 cleanliness activities that
includes Adopt-a-Road, Adopt-a-Highway, Storm Drain marking across 7 cities
involving a total of 351 volunteers who worked for around 595 volunteer hours,
collected 214 bags of waste resulting in approx. 3210 pounds of trash.
Within the North America continent, DSNDP continues to collaborate with 18
states and 74 cities across the United States for nationwide cleanliness drives
including 24 different programs such as Adopt-Highway/Park/Beach/ Street/
River etc. During these cleanliness drives, DSNDP has successfully engaged 2537
volunteers, actively collecting 40590 pounds of trash, resulting in significant cost
savings for the government. The organization has received accolades from
various state and county governments in the form of 63 certificates and 84
signboards within the nation.


The organisation is also involved in tree plantation across 15 states and 33 cities
within the US. DSNDP is also involved in health initiatives such as the Women’s
Cancer Awareness Conference successfully hosted in February 2023 and blood/
plasma donation drives in Canada and the United States in recent years. DSNDP
also recently organised a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Conservation Event
across 21 locations simultaneously to celebrate Earth Day 2024.
For more information, please visit https://www.dsndp.com.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY NOVEMBER EVENTS

TCLM Chamber of Commerce Honors Women in Leadership

Honoring Taiwan’s National Day in Houston

Bayou Fest Schedule

In Memoriam

Brenda and the Bible: Firepower

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close