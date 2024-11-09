“CHILE PEQUIN” CONCERT MATCH SINGER SONGWRITERS WITH LOCAL AUDIENCES FOR “LISTENING ROOM” EXPERIENCE

By Richard Tew/Contributing writer for The Post Newspaper

For Tucker Hart, co-founder of the League City Folk Association, (LCFA) offering a small concerts in a private setting seemed like the logical next step for their interest in promoting local singer/songwriters.

For just over two years, the LCFA has hosted free live concerts in League Park in partnership with the League City Historic Society the city of League City.

During that time Hart and his wife and co-founder Rachel have seen many talented musicians cross the stage at their events.

A musician himself, Hart plays at local and regional venues each week as a professional musician. He says understands the sacrifices musicians make by turning down a paid gig to come perform at the “Music in the Historic District” concerts.

Hart describes their newest venture called “Chile Pequin,” named after the popular Texas chili pepper, as a “listening room” experience geared toward those looking for a place to both enjoy music and learn about the musician and their inspiration for the songs they both write and play.

“We really want to have a space where these people can go up there, they can sing their heart out and provide a space where the audience can hear every word,” said Hart. “This is our way of trying to give back to these musicians somehow.”

Last Friday night, Ecclesia Church, located at 218 Clear Creek Ave. hosted the second Child Pequin concert and featured local musician Jay Williams. Hart opened for Williams with a set of songs he wrote himself. Both Hart and Williams played for about 30 people in the quaint church who responded to invitations about the performance.

Hart says these concerts are private performances. He says each musician selected is vetted before an invitation to perform is extended to them.

Venues vary and can range from being hosted at someone’s house to a small venue like a church.

Hart says Chile Pequin concerts operate on a suggested donation model with proceeds collected being used to compensate the musicians for their time.

Williams says he likes the intimate setting these concerts provide. He says he feels musicians can connect more with their audience when compared to larger, more noisy venues.

“I thought we as a group were feeling the songs in a very intense way,” said Williams. “That makes it an important experience for all of us.”

Tom Yount, a musician himself, was an audience member and says the vibe of the event offered a good way to connect the audience with the musician in a way not found in other types of venues.

“That situation is magical,” said Yount. “You’re connected, you’re listening, everybody’s quite and they are focused on the music and nothing else.”

To learn more about the Chile Pequin concert series email leaguecityfolkassociation@gmail.com.

Photo cutline: Singer/songwriters Jay Williams (L) and Tucker Hart (R) perform at Ecclesia Church in League City last Friday night as part of the “Chile Pequin” concert series hosted by the League City Folk Association. Photos courtesy of Rachel Hart/LCFA.