This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pet of the Week are Grettle and Penny.

Meet Grettle (A036534) a beautiful 2-year-old Shepherd/Lab mix who’s ready for a fresh start after a rough past. She’s been the longest resident at the shelter, waiting patiently for 209 days. Grettle would love to be your one and only, soaking up all the love and attention she’s missed out on. She’s looking for a quiet, caring home where she can finally feel safe and cherished.

Give a big hello to Penny (A038048) is a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat and pretty face. Penny is about eleven months old – a young adult – playful, friendly, outgoing and curious. She likes to watch the hall traffic, practice her poses, show off her ringed tail and meet visitors. She does like poetry and one of her favorites lines is “tabby cat, tabby cat where have you been?” She isn’t telling where she has been, but she is looking forward to being settled with her own family and home in time to celebrate her birthday. Come on in and ask to get acquainted with lovely and sweet Penny.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Penny and Grettle will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Nov 12th – Nov 15th, 2024. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.