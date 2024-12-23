40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference slated for Feb. 6 in Rosenberg

Event will focus on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies, profitability

December 20, 2024 – by Tim Schnettler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Fort Bend County will host the 40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Feb. 6 in Rosenberg.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C, 4310 Texas 36 South, Rosenberg. The cost is $35 before Jan. 25, and $45 after. To register visit https://tx.ag/FBVegetable.

About the conference

The conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the upper Gulf Coast region. In addition to Fort Bend County, Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado and Austin counties will participate in the event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability.

A total of five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available — two general, two integrated pest management, and one laws and regulations.

Topics and speakers