Home NewsCommunityGardening 40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference slated for Feb. 6 in Rosenberg
Gardening

40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference slated for Feb. 6 in Rosenberg

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Event will focus on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies, profitability

December 20, 2024 – by Tim Schnettler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Fort Bend County will host the 40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Feb. 6 in Rosenberg.

 The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Fort Bend County will host the 40th annual Fort Bend Regional Vegetable Conference on Feb. 6 in Rosenberg. (Sam Craft/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C, 4310 Texas 36 South, Rosenberg. The cost is $35 before Jan. 25, and $45 after. To register visit https://tx.ag/FBVegetable.

About the conference

The conference is a celebration of vegetable production along the upper Gulf Coast region. In addition to Fort Bend County, Waller, Wharton, Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Colorado and Austin counties will participate in the event focusing on teaching sustainable practices to help producers maximize efficiencies and profitability. 

A total of five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units will be available — two general, two integrated pest management, and one laws and regulations. 

Topics and speakers

  • Melon production for small acreage and backyards — Larry Stein, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist and professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Uvalde.
  • Locally adapted vegetable cultivars and small growers’ cultural practices — Kevin Crosby, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research vegetable breeder and professor, Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station.
  • Improving backyard vegetable production — Tom LeRoy, AgriLife Extension county agent emeritus, Montgomery County.
  • Pesticide laws and regulations — Don Renchie, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension pesticide safety program coordinator and associate director for the AgriLife Extension Agricultural and Environmental Safety Unit, Bryan-College Station. 
  • Integrated pest management — Rafia Khan, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist and assistant professor, Department of Entomology, Overton. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

December 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Program

November 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

September 2024 Galveston County Master Gardener Calendar of Public Educational Programs

August 2024 Calender of Public Educational Programs

Bird-Friendly Crafts

Texas City Garden Club selected the home of Bobby and Cindy DeSanto

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close