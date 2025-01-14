Home NewsGeneral DEAR FRANKIE-The Boyfriend
DEAR FRANKIE-The Boyfriend

Dear Frankie, My boyfriend said he would take me home after my surgery. Just before I was discharged, he texted that he had to cancel because he had to help his friend fix the van he drove for doggy daycare. He said he would call an Uber for me. I texted him, “You promised,” He replied, “What’s the big deal? It was only day surgery.” When I saw him several days later, he acted like everything was fine and never mentioned anything about canceling. This isn’t the first time he has broken a promise. Why doesn’t he understand how hurtful this is to me? Ruby Dear Ruby, This isn’t a “You’re in the doghouse’ problem. I’m surprised the vet let you go home by yourself. Your boyfriend didn’t keep his promise. Big deal he called an Uber. Post-surgery, you were vulnerable physically and mentally. You needed someone to attend to your basic needs, provide comfort, and monitor how you were recovering from the surgery. You could have suffered all sorts of harmful effects from the procedure, the anesthesia, or the medication. He chose to do a favor for his friend rather than take care of you. Were the auto mechanics on strike in your town? Why don’t you understand this guy can’t be trusted and doesn’t care if he hurts your feelings? Get rid of him; he has nothing to offer you except a future of hurt and failed promises. Find someone caring, dependable, and worthy of you. Best, Frankie © 2025 Geneva Woodruff Comments and letters can be sent to Frankie at dearfrankiecolumn@gmail.com. The Fairhaven Neighborhood News publishes the Dear Frankie column. To receive a free online subscription, readers can email neighbnews@comcast.net, request their name be added to the email list or visit www.neighbnews.com to read the paper online or to download the latest issue.

