TEXAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT Office of the Chief of Police

Date: Tuesday January 21, 2025
Texas City Police Investigation – Shooting Leads to Significant Seizure
Texas City, Texas – The Texas City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred
in the 400 block of 20th Avenue North. On January 17, 2025, around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to
HCA-Mainland Center Hospital regarding two male individuals who sustained gunshot wounds. The
victims were identified as 24-year-old Thomas Lackey from Baytown and 24-year-old Christian Watson
from Texas City. Further inquiries established that the shooting incident took place at a residence in the
same block.
Detectives obtained a search warrant to examine the crime scene at the residence. During the search, they
discovered a significant cache of illegal substances, including $20,800 in cash, approximately 3,121
grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), 496 grams of THC gummies, 20,077 grams of marijuana, 1,000 grams
of crystal methamphetamine, 26 grams of crack cocaine, 197 grams of powder cocaine, 1,437 units of
LSD, 826 THC vape units, as well as marijuana moon rocks, THC wax products, and various pills. The
estimated street value of the narcotics seized exceeds $400,000.

This investigation is still active. If you have any information regarding the shooting or distribution of
illicit narcotics, please contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720. For those who prefer
to provide information anonymously, you can reach out to Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409)
945-8477. Your help is greatly appreciated.

