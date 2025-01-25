TEXAS CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT Office of the Chief of Police

Date: Tuesday January 21, 2025

Texas City Police Investigation – Shooting Leads to Significant Seizure

Texas City, Texas – The Texas City Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred

in the 400 block of 20th Avenue North. On January 17, 2025, around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to

HCA-Mainland Center Hospital regarding two male individuals who sustained gunshot wounds. The

victims were identified as 24-year-old Thomas Lackey from Baytown and 24-year-old Christian Watson

from Texas City. Further inquiries established that the shooting incident took place at a residence in the

same block.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to examine the crime scene at the residence. During the search, they

discovered a significant cache of illegal substances, including $20,800 in cash, approximately 3,121

grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), 496 grams of THC gummies, 20,077 grams of marijuana, 1,000 grams

of crystal methamphetamine, 26 grams of crack cocaine, 197 grams of powder cocaine, 1,437 units of

LSD, 826 THC vape units, as well as marijuana moon rocks, THC wax products, and various pills. The

estimated street value of the narcotics seized exceeds $400,000.

This investigation is still active. If you have any information regarding the shooting or distribution of

illicit narcotics, please contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720. For those who prefer

to provide information anonymously, you can reach out to Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409)

945-8477. Your help is greatly appreciated.