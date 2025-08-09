Back-to-School Brain Boosters: Fun, Affordable Ways to Keep Kids Learning at Home

How Moms Are Rethinking Back-to-School Prep at Home

81% of moms say they are looking for ways to make back-to-school shopping more budget-friendly and efficient

As parents across the country gear up for back-to-school season, the big challenge isn’t just buying new backpacks or lunch boxes—it’s setting kids up for success before that first bell rings. This year, moms are taking a smarter, more strategic approach to learning at home by turning everyday play into brain-building moments.

From balancing digital learning games and educational apps to incorporating hands-on wooden toys that spark creativity and cognitive development, this back-to-school prep guide is designed to work for real families.

And it’s never been more relevant—81% of parents say they are concerned about summer learning loss, and nearly half are turning to educational tech to help their children stay engaged year-round.

This segment gives your viewers simple ways to create learning opportunities at home, whether they have 10 minutes before dinner or an entire rainy afternoon to fill.

