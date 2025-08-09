Families Gear Up During Back-to-School Bash at COM

(Texas City, TX) — Backpacks filled with school supplies and faces filled with smiles, families gathered at the College of the Mainland (COM) Conference Center on Friday, Aug. 1, for the third annual Back-to-School Bash hosted by Family Service Center – The Center for Mental Health & Wellbeing in partnership with Communities in Schools Galveston County.

With 500 backpacks distributed, local families received school supplies, treats and various resources from area restaurants and organizations including the Galveston County Health District, Gulf Coast Transit District and Raising Cane’s.

“Events like this are so important because they help alleviate the financial burden many families face at the start of the school year, while also connecting them with valuable community resources,” said Brittany Rivers, Senior Director of Strategic Planning for Family Service Center. “We want to extend a special thank you to Communities in Schools for purchasing the backpacks, to COM for serving as our host, and to our many generous sponsors for their continued support. Their partnership, along with the efforts of our volunteers and vendors, made this event truly impactful for families across the community.”

Students left the event eager, equipped and ready to take on the upcoming school year. Parents, grandparents and guardians left grateful to have checked off a few items from the back-to-school to-do list.

“It was an honor to be part of an event that helps families feel supported and prepared for the upcoming school year,” said Autumn Dilissio, COM Student Resource Coordinator. “The Back-to-School Bash not only connected families with vital resources but also highlighted the ongoing role of our Student Resource Center in eliminating barriers to basic needs and supporting student success at COM. I look forward to continuing our partnership with the Family Service Center.”

COM is proud to support initiatives that strengthen families and promote student success. Through partnerships with local organizations, COM works to connect residents with services, resources and educational opportunities. By hosting and participating in events like the Back-to-School Bash, the college continues its mission to give back and stay engaged with the communities it serves.

For more information about the Family Service Center – The Center for Mental Health & Wellbeing, visit https://fsc-galveston.org

XXX

Photo: A Family Meets with the Galveston County Medical Society during the Back-to-School Bash at College of the Mainland.