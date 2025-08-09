Galveston County Animal Resource Center

We are excited and pleased to announce our participation in this year’s Mega Adoption Event at the NRG Park Area in Houston, TX. Along with many other animal shelters, we will work together to promote as many adoptions as possible.

Looking for a new addition to your family? All adoptions will be $35, which includes sterilization, microchipping, and rabies vaccination. The adoption event starts at 10:00 am on Saturday (Aug 9th), but you can buy a “Fast Pass” that will get you in the door at 9:00am so you can have first pick! More information on this can also be found on the website https://www.mega-houston.com/

We can’t pull off such a large-scale lifesaving event without an army of volunteers- and that includes YOU!!!

If you would like to participate in this adoption event, please click the link below to sign up. When you sign up, don’t forget to register to volunteer under the ARC! Just type our name into the Company, Group or Individual box. Thank you all!

https://www.mega-houston.com/volunteer