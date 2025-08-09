Home NewsOpinionPRIDE & APPRECIATION FOR OUR TEXAS CITY PUMP STATION
PRIDE & APPRECIATION FOR OUR TEXAS CITY PUMP STATION

by Carol J. Rhodes


The Texas City Pump Station’s physical address is 3402 Loop 197
N. This is an industrial facility which pumps water via the adjoining
canal into Texas City pipelines and then to customers in its industrial complex within a 3-mile radius. The facility also specializes in
wastewater treatment and management.
The idea for the Texas City pump station was developed in 1892 by Major John
Hawley, who was widely recognized as a premier mechanical engineer and hydraulics inventor.
The present Texas City pump station is now associated with the Joseph A. Willheim industrial pump station which began construction in 2010. It was initiated to
evaluate and rehabilitate the existing pump station built in 1949.
The pumping station is a critical item in the Texas City emergency management
program for flooding as well as hurricane protection. It also prides itself in being
able to recommend same day flood damage remediation and restoration by top
local experts.
Because of having this superb protection, Texas City’s private flood and home
insurance rates are known to come in at a lower cost than most others.

