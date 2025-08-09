Home NewsCommunityEventsSen. Middleton Draws a Crowd 
Sen. Middleton Draws a Crowd 

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Coastal Grill’s meeting room area was filled to overflowing Thursday. The Galveston Island Pachyderm Club hosted Sen. Mayes Middleton as a guest speaker for its monthly meeting. 

Middleton, who is a candidate for Texas Attorney General, captured the audience’s attention with his words of commitment to conservative values. The audience particularly liked his stance on bringing prayer back to Texas public schools and showed its appreciation with a round of applause. 

Another topic that pleased the audience was Middleton’s stance on boarder security and election integrity. 

“Boarder security is national security,” Middleton said. 

He went on to explain the steps he is taking to ensure that every voter in the state of Texas is a legal citizen.

An attendee asked if the state of Texas would be reimbursed for funds used during Joe Biden’s presidency in protecting Texas’ boarder with Mexico. Middleton has sponsored legislation so that any reimbursement that comes from the federal government will be used for property tax relief. 

