Texas First Announces $440,000 in Matched Donations for Texas Hill Country Flood Recovery

Texas City – August 7, 2025 – Local community bank and insurance company, Texas First, today announced that a total of $220,000 has successfully been raised through its community-wide Texas Hill Country Flood Recovery Drive. Texas First will match the first $100,000, and community bank Security State Bank & Trust in Fredericksburg has joined the effort by matching the additional amount, bringing the total impact to $440,000 in flood recovery support.

All funds will be donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) charity, which will direct the money to vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts in Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort, Texas.

“Since the day we announced our donation match, we have been absolutely blown away by the community’s response,” shared Chris Doyle, President and CEO of Texas First Bank. “The generosity of our employees, customers, business partners, and community has been nothing short of inspiring, and we could not be more grateful for their gifts.”

“We were so touched by the community response that when we realized we would hit our pledged match within a week, we didn’t want to stop. We reached out to Dan Kemp and our community bank friends at SSB&T in Fredericksburg, who are doing a wonderful $250,000 match also in support of Community Foundation, and they immediately agreed to match the other half of our donations and anything more that comes in up to their limit. We cannot thank them enough for being so willing to help us double the impact of all of the donations we’ve received,” Doyle continued. “Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who participated in our drive, including our family at South Land Title who contributed $50,000 alone. We know this is going to make a profound impact on the lives of so many in the Hill Country.”

Texas First has served the Gulf Coast for over fifty years and knows the values of supporting neighbors in times of need. They have previously hosted donation drives for hurricane recovery and partnered with other local banks to offer disaster recovery programs. Its partnership with SSB&T demonstrates the strength of collaboration within the Texas community banking community to put relationships, people, and the local economy at the foremost of what they do.

In total, Texas First’s donation drive will result in a total of $440,000 given to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. SSB&T will continue to raise and match funds until their $250,000 goal is met. Currently at $175,000 raised, donations to SSB&T may be made by contacting (830) 997-7575 or visiting www.texasfirst.bank/flood-recovery for more information.

Texas First Bank, a state-chartered community bank, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1973. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Bank has 26 locations throughout Galveston, Harris, Brazoria, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, and Jefferson Counties.

Picture Caption:

Senior Management from Texas First Bank and South Land Title pose with Hill Country Flood Relief Donation Check.

From Left to Right: Shannon Doyle Osborn (President, South Land Title), Patrick Doyle (Founder & CEO, South Land Title), Christopher Doyle (President & CEO, Texas First Bank), Corinna Danilevich (Marketing Director, Texas First Bank), Ryan Doyle (CFO, Texas First Bank), Matt Doyle (Chairman, Texas First Bank and Texas First Insurance)