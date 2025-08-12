TxDMV warns Texans about ongoing text scam.

(AUSTIN, Texas – July 8, 2025) – Texans should think twice before clicking on links in threatening text messages that falsely claim to be from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) or similarly named agencies.

Drivers across Texas and the nation have reported receiving alarming messages alleging unpaid traffic tickets, toll violations, or other infractions. These texts often threaten immediate prosecution, suspension of vehicle registration, or loss of driving privileges. They typically include a link urging recipients to pay fines immediately to avoid further penalties. These scams are designed to steal personal and financial information.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is not a law enforcement agency and does not issue or collect fines for toll or traffic violations. It also does not communicate about alleged violations through unsolicited text messages.

If you receive a suspicious message: