Home NewsGeneralScam AlertTxDMV warns Texans about ongoing text scam.
Scam Alert

TxDMV warns Texans about ongoing text scam.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

(AUSTIN, Texas – July 8, 2025) – Texans should think twice before clicking on links in threatening text messages that falsely claim to be from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) or similarly named agencies.

Drivers across Texas and the nation have reported receiving alarming messages alleging unpaid traffic tickets, toll violations, or other infractions. These texts often threaten immediate prosecution, suspension of vehicle registration, or loss of driving privileges. They typically include a link urging recipients to pay fines immediately to avoid further penalties. These scams are designed to steal personal and financial information.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is not a law enforcement agency and does not issue or collect fines for toll or traffic violations. It also does not communicate about alleged violations through unsolicited text messages.

If you receive a suspicious message:

  • Do not click any links.
  • Do not reply or share personal information.
  • Report the message to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or the Federal Trade Commission at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Social Security and OIG Partner for National Slam the Scam Day

Resolve to Protect Yourself From Scams This New Year

What You Can Do To Protect Your Personal Information

Problem Solved: Credit Card Dispute Problem: Did They Just Me $500?

Scammers Are Disguising Themselves as Unrelated Parties to Gain Trust, Defraud the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close