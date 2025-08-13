TEXAS CITY, TEXAS – The Texas City Police Department is investigating multiple citizen complaints
regarding potentially fraudulent activities related to the recent recall petition.
The Department has received sworn affidavits alleging forgery, including at least one confirmed
instance where the name, address, and signature of a deceased person appeared among the
submitted entries.
The investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing. No arrests have been made, and no
charges have been filed at this time. The Texas City Police Department is collaborating with the
Galveston County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges are warranted.
Given the seriousness of these allegations, we are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial
investigation to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and uphold all applicable laws.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact:
Sergeant Jeff Winstead or Sergeant Jimmie Reynolds
Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division
(409) 643-5838
If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud during this petition process, you can check your
information at: https://texascitytx.gov/176/Election-Information.
Updates will be provided as confirmed facts become available.
Texas City Police Department Investigates Allegations of Fraudulent Activity in Recall Petition
