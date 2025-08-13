Update on the submitted recall petition

Home NewsUpdate on the submitted recall petition
TEXAS CITY, TX – On August 5, 2025, a petition of recall was submitted to the City of Texas City. At
the conclusion of an independent review by the Galveston County Elections Division and review by
the City of Texas City, 989 signatures have been validated and will be certified. This number does
not meet the minimum amount required to advance the recall process to the next stage.
Reasons for some of the signatures being disqualified include signers not being registered voters
and incomplete/missing required information.
Affidavits of forgery, signatures of deceased people and other improprieties are also being
investigated. At the advisement of the Secretary of State’s Legal Department, those issues and
affidavits will be submitted to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office for further review and
investigation.
The City of Texas City will take no further action advancing this petition.

