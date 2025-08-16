15 Indicted After FCIC-Led Investigation Into Money Laundering Operation That Used Compromised Business Emails

DALLAS, TX — A sophisticated money laundering operation that moved more than $2.9 million through U.S. -based bank accounts after using emails that posed as known businesses and other wire fraud, has led to 29 first-degree felony indictments against 15 individuals.

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center (FCIC) led the investigation which centered around a sophisticated operation that deceived victims through emails that appeared to originate from individuals or businesses with whom they had an existing financial relationship.

The fraudsters mimicked legitimate email addresses with subtle alterations in spelling or format, making them difficult to detect. Over a brief period of regular communication, they would ultimately instruct the victim to redirect payments, typically to a new bank account. The scammers opened U.S.-based bank accounts to receive the stolen funds to avoid raising suspicion and used “money mules” they recruited to help transfer the stolen money via various laundering techniques.

The broader investigation also uncovered several other types of wire fraud schemes, including online romance scams, fraudulent investment offers, and fictitious vacant land sales. Each of these scams also relied on domestic money mules to launder the illegally obtained funds.

Investigators identified more than 100 bank accounts used in the schemes and those have been shut down with the cooperation of the financial institutions where the accounts were based.

FCIC investigators worked closely with the United States Secret Service (Baltimore and Houston offices), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Houston Police Department. The White-Collar Unit at the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is leading the prosecution of the case.

The following individuals have been indicted on first-degree felony charges that carry potential penalties ranging from life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 15 years:

Alberta Chika Agu – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Kipper Junior Briceno Ferrer – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Rafael Angel Bermudez Patino – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Jose Angel Parra Bracho – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Prince David Ekwedike – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Luis Munoz Patino – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Raul Andres Negrette Petit – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Marvin Maduabuchuk Opute – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Sebastian Nadin Cera – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Taiwo Idris Raji – Theft >$300,000; Money Laundering >$300,000; Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Kenneth James Lister – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Alonso Ivan Castor – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Roger Moratinos Paredes – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Vivian Valentina Quintero Morales – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Mariana Isabel Moncada Bohorquez – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

About the Texas FCIC

The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, located in Tyler, Texas, is staffed by law enforcement officers and intelligence analysts with extensive experience investigating organized financial crimes, including credit card skimming and shimming that attack fuel dispensers, ATMs, and point of sale terminals, as well as many other types of financial crimes. The Smith County District Attorney’s office runs day-to-day operations at the FCIC, while the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation reimburses Smith County for operating expenses related to the Center. Visit the FCIC’s website for more information and resources.