Attorney General Ken Paxton Successfully Defends Texas’s Voter ID Requirement for Mail-in-Ballots and Vote-by-Mail Applications

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton successfully defeated an attempt to challenge Texas’s requirement that voters put their ID number on mail-in ballots and vote-by-mail applications.

As part of S.B. 1, the Texas Election Integrity Act of 2021, Texas voters must list an ID number, such as a driver’s license number, on any mail-in ballot or vote-by-mail application. Those challenging the law erroneously argued that efforts to verify voters’ identity violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act. After a lower court issued an injunction against the requirement, Attorney General Paxton’s office secured a stay of that injunction in 2023, allowing the voter ID requirement to go into effect.

Additionally, the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has now issued an opinion officially defending the legality of the voter ID requirement for mail-in ballots and vote-by-mail applications.

“Voter ID is one of the most crucial tools in the battle against election fraud, and I’m pleased to see the court affirm our fundamental right to defend the integrity of our democratic process,” said Attorney General Paxton. “When voting by mail and applying to vote using that method, it’s vital that there is a requirement in place that allows us to verify the identity of the voter. We are going to enforce that requirement aggressively and continue to ensure that our state’s elections are secure.”

